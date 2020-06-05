Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Resources
More Obituaries for John AVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John AVES

Notice Condolences

John AVES Notice
AVES

John Albert

passed away at St Mary's Care Home, Earsham, Bungay on Thursday 21st May 2020 aged 91 years. Formerly of Diss. John was a very much loved husband of Olive and will also be sadly missed by his daughter Kay, son Nigel and by grandchildren Aston, Elysia and Joshua. A private burial is to take place at Diss Cemetery. Donations if desired in memory of John for Pact Animal Sanctuary may be made via the Much Loved online memorial site at

www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on June 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -