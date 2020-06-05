|
|
AVES
John Albert
passed away at St Mary's Care Home, Earsham, Bungay on Thursday 21st May 2020 aged 91 years. Formerly of Diss. John was a very much loved husband of Olive and will also be sadly missed by his daughter Kay, son Nigel and by grandchildren Aston, Elysia and Joshua. A private burial is to take place at Diss Cemetery. Donations if desired in memory of John for Pact Animal Sanctuary may be made via the Much Loved online memorial site at
www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on June 5, 2020