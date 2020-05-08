|
COLE
John
of Winfarthing, passed away peacefully at home on the 1st May, aged 93. Much loved husband to Rosemary, dearest dad to Catherine and Jonathan, and a much loved grandad to Olivia, Isobel, Isaac, Elliot and Wilfred. Also missed by Phil, Laura, family and friends. Private Cremation. A thanksgiving service will be announced at a later date. Donations, if desired will be divided between Winfarthing Village Hall & Norwich Theatre Royal Trust c/o Rosedale Funeral Home.
Published in Diss Express on May 8, 2020