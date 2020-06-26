|
WRIGHT
John Robeson on 16th June 2020 died peacefully at home in Botesdale, Suffolk, aged 85. Retired Lloyds Marine Cargo Underwriter. Dearly loved husband of Jean, father of Sara and Helen, grandfather of Jessica, Rebecca, Marcus and Alisha, father-in-law to Jonathan and Chris. A Christian gentleman and a man of great faith and wisdom. Family funeral will be followed by a celebration of his life later in the year. Donations, if desired, to the MuchLoved tribute page at john-robeson-wright.muchloved.com
Published in Diss Express on June 26, 2020