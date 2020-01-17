|
REYNOLDS
Joy Olive
peacefully in Oaklands Care Home on 8th January 2020, Joy Olive aged 91 years. Wife of the late Derrick, a dearly loved Mum to Susan and the late Ann and John and Mother-in-Law and a loving Gran and Great Gran. Funeral Service at Ipswich Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be sent to Cancer Research UK, 2 Redman Place, London, E20 1JQ. All enquiries please to Diss Funeralcare, Tel. 01379 642321.
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 17, 2020