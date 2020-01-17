Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Diss
The Waveney Chapel
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4BN
01379 642321
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
13:15
Ipswich Crematorium
REYNOLDS

Joy Olive

peacefully in Oaklands Care Home on 8th January 2020, Joy Olive aged 91 years. Wife of the late Derrick, a dearly loved Mum to Susan and the late Ann and John and Mother-in-Law and a loving Gran and Great Gran. Funeral Service at Ipswich Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be sent to Cancer Research UK, 2 Redman Place, London, E20 1JQ. All enquiries please to Diss Funeralcare, Tel. 01379 642321.
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 17, 2020
