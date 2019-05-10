|
|
Peacefully at The Limes, Mellis on Sunday 28th April 2019, aged 94 years. Formerly of Palgrave. Dear mother, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, nan, great-nan, aunt and friend. Funeral Service at The Abbey Chapel, The West Suffolk Crematorium, Risby on Monday 20th May 2019 at 11.30am. No bought flowers at Joyce's request, only garden posies. Donations if desired in memory of Joyce for either the East Anglian Air Ambulance or Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on May 10, 2019