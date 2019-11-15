|
UNDERDOWN
Julian Peter on 3rd November 2019 suddenly at home, aged 54 years. Beloved husband of Liz, loving dad of Joshua and Isabel and a dear brother of Simon and Ben. Private cremation. A Service to celebrate Julian's life will be held at Winfarthing Church on Friday 22nd November 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Julian for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 15, 2019