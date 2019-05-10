Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay RANDALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay RANDALL

Notice Condolences

Kay RANDALL Notice
Peacefully on April 24th 2019, surrounded by her family, aged 77 years, of Palgrave formerly of Wortham. Beloved wife of Peter, wonderful mum of Paul, Jill and Ian, dear mother-in-law of Angel, Paul and Yvonne and special nan of Lucy, Andrew, Eleanor and Harry. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmund's Chapel) on Wednesday May 15th 2019 at 1.00pm. Wear something pink. Immediate family flowers only, but donations in memory of Kay for Alzheimer's Research UK, may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.