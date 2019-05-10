|
Peacefully on April 24th 2019, surrounded by her family, aged 77 years, of Palgrave formerly of Wortham. Beloved wife of Peter, wonderful mum of Paul, Jill and Ian, dear mother-in-law of Angel, Paul and Yvonne and special nan of Lucy, Andrew, Eleanor and Harry. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmund's Chapel) on Wednesday May 15th 2019 at 1.00pm. Wear something pink. Immediate family flowers only, but donations in memory of Kay for Alzheimer's Research UK, may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on May 10, 2019