COLEMAN
Ken peacefully in hospital on 1st December 2019, aged 81 years, of Diss. Dearest husband of Carol and a much loved father, grandfather and friend to many. Cremation service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Monday 23rd December 2019 at 12.00noon followed by a service of celebration for Ken's life at St Mary's Church, Diss at 2.00pm. All are welcome to attend either service. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Ken for Bloodwise may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the online Much Loved memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Dec. 13, 2019