Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00
All Saints Church
Hopton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth JOHNSTON

Notice Condolences

Kenneth JOHNSTON Notice
JOHNSTON

Kenneth

Passed away peacefully on 20th December 2019 aged 90 years. A loving husband, dad, grandad and great-grandad. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. The Funeral Service takes place at All Saints Church, Hopton on Tuesday 14th January at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations can be made to the My WiSH Charity c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -