Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00
St Peter's Church
Hepworth
Kenneth KEER

Kenneth KEER Notice
KEER

Kenneth Charles

(Kenny)

Passed away peacefully on 21st December 2019, at Ashmore Nursing Home, Stanton, aged 89 years. Resident of Hepworth. Dear husband of Daisy (Deceased). He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.Funeral service at St Peter's Church, Hepworth on Thursday, 23rd January 2020 at 12.00pm, followed by burial. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Kenny, made payable to St Nicholas Hospice or Macmillan may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 10, 2020
