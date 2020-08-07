Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth STRINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth STRINGER

Notice Condolences

Kenneth STRINGER Notice
STRINGER

Kenneth John

'Ken' peacefully on 2nd August 2020 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, aged 82 years, of Diss. Beloved husband of Betty, loving dad of Karen and Kim and a dear father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and brother. Private cremation. Donations in memory of Ken made payable to the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -