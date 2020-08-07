|
STRINGER
Kenneth John
'Ken' peacefully on 2nd August 2020 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, aged 82 years, of Diss. Beloved husband of Betty, loving dad of Karen and Kim and a dear father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and brother. Private cremation. Donations in memory of Ken made payable to the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 7, 2020