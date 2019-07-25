|
SPINKS
Kenny On 18th July 2019 peacefully in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Sybil and much loved dad of Diane and David and a dear father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Roydon Church on Thursday 8th August at 2.30pm followed by burial. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Kenny for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
