Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
14:30
St Mary's Church
Diss
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurence FLATMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence FLATMAN

Notice Condolences

Laurence FLATMAN Notice
FLATMAN

Laurence

peacefully on 25th January 2020 aged 88 years. Former director of Blooms Nurseries, beloved husband of Doreen, much loved dad of Stephen, Wayne, Lynne and Nicola and a dear father in law, grandad and great grandad. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Private cremation. A service of thanksgiving will take place at St Mary's Church Diss on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Laurence for Friends Association of Bressingham Primary School may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -