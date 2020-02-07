|
|
FLATMAN
Laurence
peacefully on 25th January 2020 aged 88 years. Former director of Blooms Nurseries, beloved husband of Doreen, much loved dad of Stephen, Wayne, Lynne and Nicola and a dear father in law, grandad and great grandad. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Private cremation. A service of thanksgiving will take place at St Mary's Church Diss on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Laurence for Friends Association of Bressingham Primary School may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Feb. 7, 2020