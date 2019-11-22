Home

Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00
Thorpe Abbotts Church
Leonard HAVERS Notice
HAVERS

Leonard John (Lenny)

peacefully at home on 4th November 2019, aged 89 years. Formerly of Weybread, Wingfield and Thorpe Abbotts. Good friend of Pearl. He will be sadly missed by his two sisters and all his nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at Thorpe Abbotts Church on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 10.00am, followed by burial. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Lenny for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 22, 2019
