Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
14:00
Scole Church
Leslie LEEDER

Leslie LEEDER Notice
LEEDER

Leslie Alan

Peacefully on 8th August 2019 at Culrose Residential Care Home, Dickleburgh, aged 88 years. Formerly of Scole. Dear brother of John, Chris and Pauline and the late George and Douglas. A dear brother in law and uncle. Funeral service at Scole Church on Monday 2nd September 2019 at 2.00 pm, followed by burial. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Leslie for Care East Limited (Culrose Residents Amenity Fund) may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 22, 2019
