HALIFAX
Linda
Of Thorpe Abbotts. Sadly passed away on 5th February at Walcot Hall Nursing Home, Diss. Aged 72 years following a long and determined fight with cancer. Loving wife of Kelvin and sister to Keith and partner Carolyn. She will be greatly missed by the many community groups and organisations that she was involved with locally. A most supportive and caring person to her many friends. The funeral service will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, Risby, Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday 25th of February at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Linda may be made to the Neuroendocrine Cancer Patient Foundation UK.
