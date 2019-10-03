|
CHAMBERS
Malcolm Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 14th September, aged 66 years. Loving and proud partner, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Held in such high regard by many that knew him, Malcolm will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all friends and family. Please join us to celebrate the life of Malcolm at Norwich Cathedral on Tuesday 15th October at 12.00noon and raise a glass in his honour with us at the Oaklands Hotel shortly after.
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 3, 2019