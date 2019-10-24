|
|
FOREMAN
Margaret on 14th October 2019, peacefully, aged 83 years. Cherished wife of Patrick, mother of Simon and Matthew, grandma and great-grandma. The meeting in celebration of the life of Margaret will take place at the Quaker Meeting House on Wednesday 6th November at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Margaret for the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 24, 2019