Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:30
Scole Church
Margaret KNIGHTS

Margaret KNIGHTS Notice
KNIGHTS

Margaret on 18th November 2019 peacefully at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, aged 87 years. Devoted wife of Eric (dec'd), much loved mother of Suzanne and George and special friend to Woody and Sue. She will be sorely missed by all those who knew her. Funeral Service at Scole Church on Wednesday 11th December at 11.30am followed by burial. Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Margaret for Diabetes UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE.
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 29, 2019
