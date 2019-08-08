|
LEEDER
Margaret 'Mag'
Peacefully on 29th July 2019 aged 82 years of Aslacton. Beloved wife of John, loving mum of Kevin, mother-in-law of Sharon, special nan of Charlotte and dear sister of Christine. Private cremation. A service of thanksgiving will be held at Gt Moulton Chapel on Monday 19th August at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Margaret for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 8, 2019