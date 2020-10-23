Home

POWERED BY

Services
Susan Whymark Funeral Service
Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way
Eye, Suffolk IP23 7HU
01379 871168
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret SHIPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret SHIPP

Notice Condolences

Margaret SHIPP Notice
SHIPP

Margaret Joan

passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on 17th October 2020 aged 70 years. Wife of the late Barry, mum of Krista and Adam and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at St. Remigius Church, Roydon. No flowers please but if wished, donations, payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd, to benefit East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be sent to Chestnut House, 12, Progress Way, Eye, IP23 7HU. Any enquiries Tel: 01379 871168
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -