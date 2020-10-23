|
|
SHIPP
Margaret Joan
passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on 17th October 2020 aged 70 years. Wife of the late Barry, mum of Krista and Adam and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at St. Remigius Church, Roydon. No flowers please but if wished, donations, payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd, to benefit East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be sent to Chestnut House, 12, Progress Way, Eye, IP23 7HU. Any enquiries Tel: 01379 871168
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 23, 2020