Home

POWERED BY

Services
F E Farrer (Billericay)
33 High Street
Billericay, Essex CM12 9BA
01277 622944
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Hope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Florence Hope

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Florence Hope Notice
HOPE
Marjorie Florence
Previously of Lower Oakley, near Diss. Formerly Matron of Scole Lodge Nursing Home. Passed away peacefully on 20th May 2019, aged 90 years, after a short illness. Dearly loved widow of Allen Stanley Hope, mother and mother-in-law to Jane and Richard.
Nan to Claire and Sean, Allen and Anni and Great Nan to baby Stanley. Cremation at Bentley Crematorium, Brentwood, Essex on
Thursday 20th June at 12.30pm. Afterwards at 6, Southwood Court. Southend Road, Billericay. CM11 2RA. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Coram Children's Charity c/o F E Farrer, 33 High Street, Billericay, Essex. CM12 9BA.
Published in Diss Express on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F E Farrer (Billericay)
Download Now