|
|
HOPE
Marjorie Florence
Previously of Lower Oakley, near Diss. Formerly Matron of Scole Lodge Nursing Home. Passed away peacefully on 20th May 2019, aged 90 years, after a short illness. Dearly loved widow of Allen Stanley Hope, mother and mother-in-law to Jane and Richard.
Nan to Claire and Sean, Allen and Anni and Great Nan to baby Stanley. Cremation at Bentley Crematorium, Brentwood, Essex on
Thursday 20th June at 12.30pm. Afterwards at 6, Southwood Court. Southend Road, Billericay. CM11 2RA. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Coram Children's Charity c/o F E Farrer, 33 High Street, Billericay, Essex. CM12 9BA.
Published in Diss Express on May 31, 2019