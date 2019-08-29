|
|
BETTS
Mark Owen On 18th August 2019 passed away peacefully at Papworth Hospital, aged 52 years. Loving husband to Tracey, devoted father to Richard and Sarah-Marie. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. His funeral service will be held at Waveney Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, in memory of Mark for the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 16 Middleton Street, Wymondham, Norfolk, NR18 0AD.
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 29, 2019