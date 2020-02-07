|
Mark On 20th January 2020 suddenly in hospital following a short illness, aged 60 years of Fressingfield. Much loved husband, dad, grandad, brother and uncle. A Service to Celebrate Mark's Life will be held at Fressingfield Church on Tuesday 18th Febraury 2020 at 11.00am followed by a private cremation. No flowers by request please. Donations if desired in memory of Mark for the Critical Care Unit at NNUH may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
