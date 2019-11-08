|
|
POTTER
Mary Eleanor (nee Moorey)
on October 22nd 2019 peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital,
aged 76 years, formerly of Roydon and Diss. Beloved wife of the late Neville and a loving mum, mother in law, nanny and great nanny. Funeral service at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) on Thursday November 14th 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Mary for the Cats Protection may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 8, 2019