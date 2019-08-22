Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00
St. Mary's Church
Diss
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen SWEETING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen SWEETING

Notice Condolences

Maureen SWEETING Notice
SWEETING

Maureen

Suddenly on 16th August 2019 aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Fred, loving mum of Brenda, Linda, Antony and the late Freddie and a dear mother-in-law, nanny, great nanny and sister. Funeral Service at St. Mary's Church, Diss on Thursday 5th September at 11.00am followed by burial at Diss Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Maureen for Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.