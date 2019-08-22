|
SWEETING
Maureen
Suddenly on 16th August 2019 aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Fred, loving mum of Brenda, Linda, Antony and the late Freddie and a dear mother-in-law, nanny, great nanny and sister. Funeral Service at St. Mary's Church, Diss on Thursday 5th September at 11.00am followed by burial at Diss Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Maureen for Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 22, 2019