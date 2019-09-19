|
Passed away at the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital on 8th September 2019, aged 90 years. Dear husband of Marjorie and father to Richard, Peter and John. The Funeral Service will be held at the Waveney Memorial Park Crematorium on Monday 30th September at 12.00noon. Family flowers only by request, donations are being accepted for the benefit of the British Heart Foundation. Funeral Arrangements by Harleston Funeralcare. Tel: 01379 853094
Published in Diss Express on Sept. 19, 2019