Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
13:30
St Mary's Church
Combs
DUCE

Michael Joseph

sadly passed away at Barking Hall Nursing Home on 13th October, 2019 after a long illness bravely fought, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, brother to Terry and Margaret and brother-in-law to Teresa. He will be missed by all who knew him. Michael's funeral will take place at St Mary's Church, Combs on Monday 28th October, 2019 at 1.30pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, made payable to 'Barking Hall Amenities Fund' may be sent care of Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service, The Nutshell, Milton Road South, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1EZ. Tel: 01449 771666.
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 24, 2019
