Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00
Gissing Church
Michael TARRY

Michael TARRY Notice
TARRY

Michael

peacefully on 29th October 2019 in hospital, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of the late Rachel and a much loved father, father-in-law and grandfather. Funeral Service at Gissing Church on Friday 8th November at 11.00am followed by burial. No flowers by request, but donations for the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the much loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefunderalhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 1, 2019
