TARRY
Michael
peacefully on 29th October 2019 in hospital, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of the late Rachel and a much loved father, father-in-law and grandfather. Funeral Service at Gissing Church on Friday 8th November at 11.00am followed by burial. No flowers by request, but donations for the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the much loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefunderalhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 1, 2019