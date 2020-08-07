|
THORNDYKE
Michael Owen 'Mike'
peacefully at home on 29th July 2020 aged 70 years, of Roydon. Beloved husband of Jean, loving dad of Sally and Claire and a dear father in law, grandad, son in law and brother. Private burial. Donations in memory of Mike made payable to Friends of Chapel Green School may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 7, 2020