Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael THORNDYKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael THORNDYKE

Notice Condolences

Michael THORNDYKE Notice
THORNDYKE

Michael Owen 'Mike'

peacefully at home on 29th July 2020 aged 70 years, of Roydon. Beloved husband of Jean, loving dad of Sally and Claire and a dear father in law, grandad, son in law and brother. Private burial. Donations in memory of Mike made payable to Friends of Chapel Green School may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -