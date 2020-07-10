|
|
AMESBURY
Moira
passed away peacefully on 26th June 2020, aged 80 years. Wife of the late Leonard, much loved mum of Helen, Allison, Jonathan and Yvonne, a dear mother-in-law, nanny and nanny G. There will be a family funeral but there will be a celebration of her life at a later date having the party that she had planned. Donations if wished payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd will benefit St Elizabeth Hospice and Nelson's Journey c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, Suffolk, IP23 7HU.
Published in Diss Express on July 10, 2020