Moira AMESBURY

Moira AMESBURY Notice
AMESBURY

Moira

passed away peacefully on 26th June 2020, aged 80 years. Wife of the late Leonard, much loved mum of Helen, Allison, Jonathan and Yvonne, a dear mother-in-law, nanny and nanny G. There will be a family funeral but there will be a celebration of her life at a later date having the party that she had planned. Donations if wished payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd will benefit St Elizabeth Hospice and Nelson's Journey c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, Suffolk, IP23 7HU.
Published in Diss Express on July 10, 2020
