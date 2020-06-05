|
BROWN
Neville John ('Nev') died peacefully at home on 16th May 2020. Beloved husband to Liz, father to TB and Karen, bestest friend to Worzel, and much-loved brother, brother-in-law, father-in-law, grandad, and uncle. A family man. A private cremation will take place on Monday 8th June 2020. Anyone wishing to participate in sending Neville on his journey are welcome to safely congregate at Kerrison, Thorndon on the day at 2:15pm. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him - we are floating in an ocean of sadness. Donations, if desired, made payable to Friends of Mendlesham Health Centre or British Lung Foundation may be sent care of Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service, The Nutshell, Milton Road South, Stowmarket, IP14 1EZ Tel: 01449 771666.
Published in Diss Express on June 5, 2020