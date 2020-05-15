Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
High Street Chapel
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Nora BRIER

Nora BRIER Notice
BRIER

Nora passed away peacefully at home on 4th May 2020 to be with the Lord, aged 105 years. Wife of the late Tom Brier and dearly loved Mother, Grandma, Great-Grandma and Auntie. A kind, inspirational and wise friend, and most of all a servant of the Lord. Family burial due to current circumstances. Thanksgiving service to celebrate her life will take place at High Street Chapel, Hopton at a later date. Written memories are being collected by family to be collated and shared. These, and any donations to Marie Curie, will be thankfully received c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or justgiving.com/fundraising/mariecurienora. Many thanks go to all the carers who supported her. 'The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not be in want.'
Published in Diss Express on May 15, 2020
