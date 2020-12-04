|
MUNFORD
Norman peacefully on 19th November 2020 at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, aged 90 years. Much loved husband of Gladys, father to Linda, Andy and David, brother of Margaret and grand-father and great-grandfather. There will be a private funeral service. Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Norman via cheques made payable to the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Dec. 4, 2020