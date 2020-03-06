Home

Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810

Olive SCOTT

Olive SCOTT Notice
SCOTT

Olive May

peacefully on 23rd February 2020 at Weavers Court, Diss aged 92 years. Formerly of Roydon. Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Paulette and David and mother in law of Jenny, loving nan and great nan. Funeral service at Roydon Church on Wednesday 18th March 2020 at 12.30pm followed by burial.Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Olive for Roydon Church may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE
Published in Diss Express on Mar. 6, 2020
