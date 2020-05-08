Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Earlham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela RODWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela RODWELL

Notice Condolences

Pamela RODWELL Notice
RODWELL

Pamela (née Jolly)

Died peacefully after a short illness at Hartismere Place, Eye on 23rd April 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved wife to Geoffrey, much loved mother to Ian, and a loving granny to Sam, Ellie and Ben. Also a teacher to many at Bressingham Primary School. Private funeral to take place at Earlham Crematorium, Norwich. Family flowers only but donations if desired for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -