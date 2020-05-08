|
|
RODWELL
Pamela (née Jolly)
Died peacefully after a short illness at Hartismere Place, Eye on 23rd April 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved wife to Geoffrey, much loved mother to Ian, and a loving granny to Sam, Ellie and Ben. Also a teacher to many at Bressingham Primary School. Private funeral to take place at Earlham Crematorium, Norwich. Family flowers only but donations if desired for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on May 8, 2020