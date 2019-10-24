Home

Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
13:00
West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel)
Pat KING

Pat KING Notice
KING

Pat on 13th October 2019 peacefully at Ford Place, Thetford after a long illness bravely borne, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of Bert, loving mum of Maria, Peter and Laurence and a dear nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Pat for UNICEF may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 24, 2019
