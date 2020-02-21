Home

Patricia EASEY

EASEY

Patricia

'Pat'

Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 11th February 2020 aged 72 years. Wife of the late Karl, a loving mum, nan, sister and auntie who will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Church, Diss on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at 11.30am. Donations, if wished, made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd to benefit CJD Support Network may be sent c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, Suffolk, IP23 7HU
Published in Diss Express on Feb. 21, 2020
