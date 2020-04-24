|
HOWLING
Paul William
on 8th April 2020 suddenly at home aged 56 years of Roydon, formerly of Diss. Beloved son of Dorothy and Norman and loving brother of Diane and dear uncle of Emily and Ben. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Private burial. A celebration of Paul's life will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Paul for The Corn Hall, Diss may be sent via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Apr. 24, 2020