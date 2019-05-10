|
Peacefully at home on 29th April 2019, aged 80 years, of Botesdale. Beloved husband, father and grandfather. Funeral Service at The Abbey Chapel, The West Suffolk Crematorium, Risby on Friday 17th May 2019 at 11.30am. No flowers by request please. Donations if desired in memory of Paul for Friends of Botesdale Health Centre may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on May 10, 2019