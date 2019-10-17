Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00
St. Mary's Church
Rickinghall
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter COTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter COTTON

Notice Condolences

Peter COTTON Notice
COTTON

Peter on 4th October 2019 peacefully in hospital, aged 87 years, of Botesdale. Beloved husband of Marjorie, loving dad of Christine, Carolyn and Sally and a dear father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and brother. The funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Church, Rickinghall on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 11.00am followed by burial. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Peter for Botesdale Health Centre may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE.
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.