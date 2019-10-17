|
COTTON
Peter on 4th October 2019 peacefully in hospital, aged 87 years, of Botesdale. Beloved husband of Marjorie, loving dad of Christine, Carolyn and Sally and a dear father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and brother. The funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Church, Rickinghall on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 11.00am followed by burial. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Peter for Botesdale Health Centre may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE.
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 17, 2019