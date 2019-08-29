|
|
HUBBARD
Peter George
After a long battle with dementia, sadly passed away on 6th August 2019 at the Oaklands Care Home in Scole, aged 84 years. Dearest wife to Pat and very dear dad to Adrian. Much loved by Michael, Muriel, Jackie, Mandy, Nigel and Iris. A private family funeral service to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel) on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 10.30 am. Family flowers only, but donations if desired, may be made payable to the Alzheimer's Society and sent c/o Rosedale's Funeral Home, Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE.
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 29, 2019