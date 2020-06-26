Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waveney Memorial Park and Crematorium
Warren's Lane, Benacre Road
Ellough, Suffolk NR34 7XE
01502 477200
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
11:00
Waveney Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter KENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter KENT

Notice Condolences

Peter KENT Notice
KENT

Peter Thomas

passed away peacefully on 13th June 2020, aged 85 years, formerly of Ducks Foot, Pulham Market. Funeral Service to be held at Waveney Crematorium, by invitation only due to the current guidance, on Friday 3rd July 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd to benefit the Royal British Legion and the Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum may be sent c/o Ley House, 11a London Road, Harleston, IP20 9BH.
Published in Diss Express on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -