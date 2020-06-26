|
|
KENT
Peter Thomas
passed away peacefully on 13th June 2020, aged 85 years, formerly of Ducks Foot, Pulham Market. Funeral Service to be held at Waveney Crematorium, by invitation only due to the current guidance, on Friday 3rd July 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd to benefit the Royal British Legion and the Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum may be sent c/o Ley House, 11a London Road, Harleston, IP20 9BH.
Published in Diss Express on June 26, 2020