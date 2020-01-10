|
SEAMAN
Peter Passed away on 20th December 2019, aged 76 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Commemoration Service to take place at the Town Hall, Eye, Suffolk on Friday 17th January 2020 at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations to benefit Woodland Trust and Spinal Injuries Association made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd may be sent c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye , Suffolk IP23 7HU.
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 10, 2020