Susan Whymark Funeral Service
Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way
Eye, Suffolk IP23 7HU
01379 871168
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
13:30
Town Hall, Eye
Suffolk
View Map
Peter SEAMAN Notice
SEAMAN

Peter Passed away on 20th December 2019, aged 76 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Commemoration Service to take place at the Town Hall, Eye, Suffolk on Friday 17th January 2020 at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations to benefit Woodland Trust and Spinal Injuries Association made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd may be sent c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye , Suffolk IP23 7HU.
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 10, 2020
