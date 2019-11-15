|
|
HOLMAN
Phyllis Rose (nee Saunders)
on 1st November 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 95 years of Kenninghall. Dear and beloved wife of the late Billy, much loved mum of Stephanie & Norman (d'cd), Elizabeth & Joe and Alison, loving nanny of Nicholas & Debra and Stephen & Jade, and granny of Christopher, Thomas, Harriet, Sophia, and also known as granny to Molly and JJ. Funeral service at Kenninghall Church on Monday 2nd December 2019 at 12.00noon, followed by burial. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Phyllis for Kenninghall Surgery and Kenninghall Kicking Cancer may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 15, 2019