HOLMAN
Phyllis
Steph, Liz, Ali and family would like to thank all relatives and friends for the many cards, kind messages of sympathy and support received following the sad loss of Phyllis. Special thanks to all who attended the funeral and gave donations - £500 for Kenninghall Surgery and £650 for Kenninghall Kicking Cancer. Thanks to Christian and The Team at Rosedale for their excellent funeral arrangements. Please accept this as the only but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Diss Express on Feb. 21, 2020