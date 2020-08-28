Home

Ralph JONES

Ralph JONES Notice
JONES

Ralph on 18th August 2020 peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital, aged 97 years of Roydon. Beloved husband of the late Betty, loving dad of Ann, father in law of Stephen, dear step dad of Christina and Vincent and caring grandfather of Daniel and Adam. Private cremation. Donations in memory of Ralph for Age UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 28, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
