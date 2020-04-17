|
|
BLOOMFIELD
Raymond 'Ray'
on 9th April 2020 peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne aged 87 years. Loving husband of Alice, father of Robert and Janice and father-in-law of Angela and Wag. Grandfather of Clare and Debbie, Jason and Ben and great grandfather. Will be so sadly missed by all. No flowers please, but donations in memory of Ray for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Apr. 17, 2020