Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:30
Dickleburgh Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond SAUNDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond SAUNDERS

Notice Condolences

Raymond SAUNDERS Notice
SAUNDERS

Raymond on 14th January 2020 at home, aged 93 years. Much loved husband of Joan, beloved father of Des, Ian, Paul (dec'd) and Tracey, father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad. The Funeral Service will take place at Dickleburgh Church on Friday 14th February 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Raymond for The Royal British Legion may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -