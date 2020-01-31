|
|
SAUNDERS
Raymond on 14th January 2020 at home, aged 93 years. Much loved husband of Joan, beloved father of Des, Ian, Paul (dec'd) and Tracey, father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad. The Funeral Service will take place at Dickleburgh Church on Friday 14th February 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Raymond for The Royal British Legion may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 31, 2020