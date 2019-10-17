Home

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
14:45
Earlsham Crematorium
VENTON

Reginald Jack 'Jack'

slipped away suddenly but peacefully with a smile on his face on 5th October 2019, aged 92 years. Adored Husband and soulmate of Doris, beloved Dad of Philip, devoted Grandfather of Dan, Buffy, Grace & Jade and much cherished Great-Grandfather of Sam, Jess, Arianwen, Stanley, Edie & Wren. Service at Earlsham Crematorium on Monday 28th October at 2.45pm. No flowers please, but donations in memory of Jack to Nature & Nurture charity via Rosedale Funeral Directors, Diss.
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 17, 2019
